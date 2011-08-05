Aug 5 (Reuters) -
SHINNAIGAI TEXTILE LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 25, 2011 Jun 25, 2010
Sep 25, 2011 Mar 25, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.31
1.45 2.96 5.95
(-9.2 pct) (+24.0 pct)
Operating 62 mln 116 mln 150 mln
310 mln
(-46.5 pct) (+25.3 pct)
Recurring 62 mln 115 mln
150 mln 310 mln
(-46.0 pct) (+29.3 pct)
Net 35 mln 64 mln
90 mln 180 mln
(-45.7 pct) (+24.3 pct)
EPS Y1.80 Y3.32
Y4.60 Y9.20
NOTE - Shinnaigai Textile Ltd is a cotton and yarn maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3125.TK1.