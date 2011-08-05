Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
MARUBUN CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 39.86 51.05 101.00 243.50 (-21.9 pct) (+12.8 pct) Operating loss 325 mln prft 147 mln prft 350 mln prft 3.25 Recurring loss 458 mln loss 60 mln prft 100 mln prft 2.80 Net loss 323 mln loss 269 mln loss 90 mln prft 1.20 EPS loss Y12.39 loss Y10.29 loss Y3.44 prft Y45.91
NOTE - Marubun Corp is a trading company dealing in electronic parts and semiconductors.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7537.TK1.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 NATO accused Russia of escalating a disinformation campaign since the Kremlin's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying Russian websites such as Sputnik and RT had posted false stories, the alliance's spokeswoman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 E.L. James, the British author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.