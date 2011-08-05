Aug 5 (Reuters) -

PLAT'HOME CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 214 mln 319 mln 579 mln 1.46 (-32.7 pct) (+50.3 pct) Operating loss 123 mln loss 91 mln loss 203 mln loss 326 mln Recurring loss 124 mln loss 92 mln loss 207 mln loss 335 mln Net loss 125 mln loss 111 mln loss 216 mln loss 348 mln EPS loss Y9,895.50 loss Y8,753.50 loss Y17,032.01 loss Y27,440.47

NOTE - Plat'home Co Ltd offers computer systems integration and other computer-related services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6836.TK1.