Aug 5 (Reuters) -
CHUKYO BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.11
9.36 16.65 33.70
(-2.7 pct) (-2.3 pct)
Recurring 764 mln 672 mln 900 mln
2.00 (+13.6 pct) (+86.1 pct)
Net 289 mln
166 mln 450 mln 1.10 (+74.0
pct) (+84.4 pct) EPS
Y1.33 Y0.76 Y2.07
Y5.07
NOTE - Chukyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8530.TK1.