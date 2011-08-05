Aug 5 (Reuters) -
CMIC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
31.44 25.34 41.90
(+24.1 pct) (+18.8 pct)
Operating 3.33 2.85 3.70
(+16.8 pct) (+56.1 pct)
Recurring 3.28 2.84 3.60
(+15.7 pct) (+58.4 pct) Net
1.64 1.65 1.80
(-0.6 pct) (+102.5 pct) EPS
Y91.58 Y1,878.10 Y99.98
NOTE - Cmic Co Ltd conducts clinical trials on behalf of
pharmaceutical makers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
