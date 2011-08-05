Aug 5 (Reuters) -
JOSHIN DENKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 101.19
90.03 208.50 442.00
(+12.4 pct) (+8.2 pct)
Operating 3.37 665 mln 6.15
12.90 (+407.2 pct) (+53.9 pct)
Recurring 3.36
713 mln 6.05 12.70 (+371.5
pct) (+92.6 pct) Net
1.99 206 mln 3.20
6.80 (+862.5 pct) (-76.1 pct)
EPS Y39.88
Y4.17 Y64.25 Y136.52
Diluted EPS Y37.85
NOTE - Joshin Denki Co Ltd is a major volume-retailer of
consumer electronic appliances.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
