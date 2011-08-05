Aug 5 (Reuters) -
ALPEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
189.05 186.28
(+1.5 pct) (+0.5 pct)
Operating 8.00 5.79
(+38.1 pct) (-2.0 pct)
Recurring 9.12 8.97
(+1.7 pct) (+25.1 pct) Net
2.99 3.36
(-10.9 pct) (+43.7 pct) EPS
Y73.90 Y82.95 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00
NOTE - Alpen Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale
of sports products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3028.TK1.