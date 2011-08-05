Aug 5 (Reuters) -

ALPEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

189.05 186.28

(+1.5 pct) (+0.5 pct) Operating 8.00 5.79

(+38.1 pct) (-2.0 pct) Recurring 9.12 8.97

(+1.7 pct) (+25.1 pct) Net

2.99 3.36

(-10.9 pct) (+43.7 pct) EPS

Y73.90 Y82.95 Annual div

Y30.00 Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00 -Q4 div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00

NOTE - Alpen Co Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of sports products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

