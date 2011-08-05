Trump and Japan's Abe take a swing at golf diplomacy
JUPITER, Florida, Feb 11 President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hit the links on Saturday, as the two leaders looked to forge a bond over a round of golf diplomacy.
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
HASEGAWA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.38 4.22 10.44 21.08 (+3.8 pct) (+4.6 pct) Operating 87 mln 25 mln 784 mln
1.67 (+251.3 pct)
Recurring prft 36 mln loss 67 mln prft 644 mln prft 1.35 Net loss 38 mln loss 309 mln prft 189 mln prft 557 mln EPS loss Y2.18 loss Y17.67 prft Y10.84 prft Y31.87
NOTE - Hasegawa Co Ltd is a major speciality store chain operator of Buddhist altars.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8230.TK1.
