Aug 5 (Reuters) -
AOYAMA TRADING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 49.32
49.86 83.90 194.90
(-1.1 pct) (-0.9 pct)
Operating 4.27 3.37 2.30
14.50 (+26.7 pct)
Recurring 4.42
1.85 2.90 15.60
(+138.5 pct) (-23.4 pct) Net
prft 2.42 loss 129 mln prft 1.00 prft
7.10 EPS prft Y38.03 loss Y2.04 prft
Y15.73 prft Y111.67
NOTE - Aoyama Trading Co Ltd is a major suburban discount
chain store operator specialising in men's apparel.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8219.TK1.