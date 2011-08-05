Aug 5 (Reuters) -

TANABE MANAGEMENT CONSULTING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.22 1.31 2.66 6.60 (-6.7 pct) (+8.2 pct) Operating loss 71 mln prft 12 mln loss 20 mln prft 455 mln Recurring loss 57 mln prft 23 mln prft 5 mln prft 500 mln Net loss 33 mln prft 10 mln prft 3 mln prft 270 mln EPS loss Y3.84 prft Y1.23 prft Y0.35 prft Y31.16

NOTE - Tanabe Management Consulting Co Ltd is a management consulting company.

