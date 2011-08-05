Aug 5 (Reuters) -
TANABE MANAGEMENT CONSULTING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.22
1.31 2.66 6.60
(-6.7 pct) (+8.2 pct)
Operating loss 71 mln prft 12 mln loss 20 mln
prft 455 mln
Recurring loss 57 mln prft 23 mln prft 5 mln
prft 500 mln
Net loss 33 mln prft 10 mln prft 3 mln
prft 270 mln
EPS loss Y3.84 prft Y1.23 prft Y0.35
prft Y31.16
NOTE - Tanabe Management Consulting Co Ltd is a management
consulting company.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9644.TK1.