Aug 5 (Reuters) -
FUJITA CORPORATION CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.95
1.92 4.06 8.36
(+1.3 pct) (-5.3 pct)
Operating prft 36 mln loss 3 mln prft 59 mln
prft 156 mln
Recurring prft 28 mln loss 24 mln prft 25 mln
prft 88 mln
Net prft 21 mln loss 22 mln loss 10 mln
prft 39 mln
EPS prft Y2,435.25 loss Y2,575.08 loss Y1,159.15
prft Y4,446.28
NOTE - Fujita Corporation Co Ltd is a franchisee for
restaurants and DVD rental stores..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
