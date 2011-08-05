Aug 5 (Reuters) -

FUJITA CORPORATION CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.95 1.92 4.06 8.36 (+1.3 pct) (-5.3 pct) Operating prft 36 mln loss 3 mln prft 59 mln prft 156 mln Recurring prft 28 mln loss 24 mln prft 25 mln prft 88 mln Net prft 21 mln loss 22 mln loss 10 mln prft 39 mln EPS prft Y2,435.25 loss Y2,575.08 loss Y1,159.15 prft Y4,446.28

NOTE - Fujita Corporation Co Ltd is a franchisee for restaurants and DVD rental stores..

