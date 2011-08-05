Aug 5 (Reuters) -
MONEYSQUARE JAPAN INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 662 mln
525 mln
(+26.0 pct) (+114.3 pct)
Operating 140 mln 167 mln
(-15.8 pct) Recurring
139 mln 169 mln
(-17.3 pct) Net
80 mln 136 mln
(-40.7 pct) EPS
Y1,632.57 Y2,724.89
Diluted EPS Y1,632.01
NOTE - MoneySquare Japan Inc is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8728.TK1.