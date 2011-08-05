Aug 5 (Reuters) -

MONEYSQUARE JAPAN INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 662 mln 525 mln

(+26.0 pct) (+114.3 pct) Operating 140 mln 167 mln

(-15.8 pct) Recurring

139 mln 169 mln

(-17.3 pct) Net

80 mln 136 mln

(-40.7 pct) EPS Y1,632.57 Y2,724.89 Diluted EPS Y1,632.01

NOTE - MoneySquare Japan Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

