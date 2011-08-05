Aug 5 (Reuters) -

FIRST BAKING CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 27.50 27.50 Operating loss 230 mln loss 230 mln Recurring loss 140 mln loss 140 mln Net loss 350 mln loss 350 mln

NOTE - First Baking Co Ltd is a bakery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2215.TK1.