Aug 5 (Reuters) -

CHUKYO IYAKUHIN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.71 1.88 3.41 6.75 (-9.0 pct) (-12.1 pct) Operating 94 mln 137 mln 150 mln

240 mln

(-31.1 pct) (-11.0 pct)

Recurring 102 mln 145 mln

160 mln 260 mln

(-29.4 pct) (-9.6 pct)

Net 45 mln 30 mln

70 mln 120 mln

(+52.1 pct) (-62.1 pct)

EPS Y4.54 Y2.98

Y6.93 Y10.89

NOTE - Chukyo Iyakuhin Co Ltd is a door-to-door sales drug maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

