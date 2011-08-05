Aug 5 (Reuters) -

HOUSE OF ROSE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.51 3.49 7.05 14.50 (+0.6 pct) (-3.5 pct) Operating 84 mln 81 mln 200 mln

600 mln

(+3.6 pct) (-10.6 pct)

Recurring 87 mln 85 mln

200 mln 600 mln

(+2.0 pct) (-8.5 pct)

Net 155 mln 32 mln

210 mln 400 mln

(+379.0 pct) (-22.8 pct)

EPS Y33.11 Y6.91

Y44.70 Y85.10

NOTE - House of Rose Co Ltd operates a chain of cosmetics stores.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7506.TK1.