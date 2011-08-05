Aug 5 (Reuters) -

TSUTSUMI JEWELRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.18 6.66 12.10 25.70 (-7.2 pct) (+18.5 pct) Operating 553 mln 511 mln 1.05

2.55 (+8.3 pct) (+49.9 pct)

Recurring 584 mln 547 mln 1.10 2.65 (+6.8 pct) (+39.1 pct) Net

325 mln 299 mln 600 mln 1.46 (+8.8 pct) (+41.6 pct)

EPS Y16.21 Y14.90 Y29.89 Y72.73

NOTE - Tsutsumi Jewelry Co Ltd is a major retailer of jewelry and precious metals.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7937.TK1.