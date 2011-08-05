Aug 5 (Reuters) -
TSUTSUMI JEWELRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.18
6.66 12.10 25.70
(-7.2 pct) (+18.5 pct)
Operating 553 mln 511 mln 1.05
2.55 (+8.3 pct) (+49.9 pct)
Recurring 584 mln
547 mln 1.10 2.65 (+6.8
pct) (+39.1 pct) Net
325 mln 299 mln 600 mln
1.46 (+8.8 pct) (+41.6 pct)
EPS Y16.21
Y14.90 Y29.89 Y72.73
NOTE - Tsutsumi Jewelry Co Ltd is a major retailer of
jewelry and precious metals.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7937.TK1.