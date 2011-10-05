Oct 5 (Reuters) -
ABC-MART INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 69.72
61.09 141.65
(+14.1 pct) (+11.8 pct) (+11.2%)
Operating 13.94 12.94 28.55
(+7.7 pct) (+7.7 pct)
(+6.3%) Recurring 13.22
12.48 28.22
(+5.9 pct) (-0.3 pct) (+5.7%) Net
6.98 7.57 15.50
(-7.9 pct) (+8.0 pct)
(-15.6%) EPS Y92.68
Y100.58 Y205.86 Annual div
Y42.00 Y48.00
-Q2 div Y19.00 Y19.00
-Q4 div Y29.00
Y23.00
NOTE - ABC-Mart Inc is a wholesaler/retailer of shoes.
