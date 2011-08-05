Aug 5 (Reuters) -
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 24.53
32.54 56.00 130.00
(-24.6 pct) (+10.7 pct)
Operating 2.18 5.43 3.50
10.00 (-59.9 pct) (+814.4 pct)
Recurring 1.49
3.43 3.50 10.00
(-56.6 pct) (+124.1 pct) Net
690 mln 1.81 1.50
5.00 (-61.9 pct)
EPS Y6.00
Y15.75 Y13.04 Y43.45
Diluted EPS Y5.99 Y15.74
NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger
of game content makers Square and Enix on April 1, 2003.
