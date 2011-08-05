Aug 5 (Reuters) -
NIPPON SHINYAKU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.01
15.83 31.90 66.50
(+1.1 pct) (+0.3 pct)
Operating 1.71 1.89 2.50
5.50 (-9.6 pct) (-11.1 pct)
Recurring 1.81
1.94 2.70 5.80
(-6.6 pct) (-13.9 pct) Net
1.31 1.34 1.70
3.60 (-2.2 pct) (-9.1 pct)
EPS Y19.42
Y19.85 Y25.18 Y53.33
NOTE - Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4516.TK1.