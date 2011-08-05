Aug 5 (Reuters) -
JUROKU BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 31.22
29.67 60.50 119.00
(+5.2 pct) (+3.8 pct)
Recurring 3.56 4.58 8.50
13.50 (-22.2 pct) (+56.2 pct)
Net 3.37
2.41 5.70 8.00
(+40.0 pct) (+30.6 pct) EPS
Y9.03 Y6.62 Y15.25
Y21.40
Diluted EPS Y6.85
NOTE - Juroku Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8356.TK1.