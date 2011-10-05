Oct 5 (Reuters) -
MINISTOP CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Feb 29, 2012
2011/02/29
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 61.58
57.54 124.00
(+7.0 pct) (+3.3 pct) (+8.9%)
Operating 5.05 4.40 8.30
(+14.8 pct) (+76.0 pct)
(+8.6%) Recurring 5.55
4.91 9.10
(+13.2 pct) (+64.2 pct) (+6.1%) Net
1.94 2.14 3.00
(-9.6 pct) (+60.5 pct)
(-12.2%) EPS Y66.92
Y74.03 Y103.74 Diluted EPS
Y66.81 Y73.95
Annual div Y44.00
Y43.00
-Q2 div Y22.00 Y21.00
-Q4 div Y22.00
Y22.00
NOTE - Ministop Co Ltd is a convenience store operator.
