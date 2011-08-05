Aug 5 (Reuters) -

ID HOME CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 25.70

56.46

(+24.7%) Operating

2.49 5.68 (+11.1%) Recurring 2.35

5.40

(+9.9%) Net

1.39 3.18

(+8.9%)

EPS Y319.13 Y715.44 Shares 5 mln 1 mln Annual div

Y100.00 Y100.00 -Q2 div Y50.00 nil

-Q4 div Y100.00

Y50.00

NOTE - ID Home Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

