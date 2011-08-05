Aug 5 (Reuters) -
ID HOME CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 25.70
56.46
(+24.7%) Operating
2.49 5.68
(+11.1%) Recurring 2.35
5.40
(+9.9%) Net
1.39 3.18
(+8.9%)
EPS Y319.13
Y715.44 Shares 5 mln
1 mln Annual div
Y100.00 Y100.00
-Q2 div Y50.00 nil
-Q4 div Y100.00
Y50.00
NOTE - ID Home Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3274.TK1.