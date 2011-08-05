Aug 5 (Reuters) -
PULSTEC INDUSTRIAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 315 mln
480 mln 700 mln 2.50
(-34.3 pct) (+54.3 pct)
Operating loss 159 mln loss 95 mln loss 297 mln
prft 18 mln
Recurring loss 159 mln loss 91 mln loss 298 mln
prft 11 mln
Net loss 161 mln loss 107 mln loss 301 mln
prft 6 mln
EPS loss Y11.78 loss Y7.83 loss Y21.97
prft Y0.44
NOTE - Pulstec Industrial Co Ltd is a manufacturer of
electronic parts assembly and testing equipments.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6894.TK1.