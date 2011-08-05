Aug 5 (Reuters) -

PULSTEC INDUSTRIAL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 315 mln 480 mln 700 mln 2.50 (-34.3 pct) (+54.3 pct) Operating loss 159 mln loss 95 mln loss 297 mln prft 18 mln Recurring loss 159 mln loss 91 mln loss 298 mln prft 11 mln Net loss 161 mln loss 107 mln loss 301 mln

prft 6 mln EPS loss Y11.78 loss Y7.83 loss Y21.97

prft Y0.44

NOTE - Pulstec Industrial Co Ltd is a manufacturer of electronic parts assembly and testing equipments.

