Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
SYNARGY MARKETING INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.60 1.32 3.65 (+21.0 pct) (+21.6%) Operating 232 mln 207 mln 572 mln
(+12.3 pct) (+22.6%) Recurring 227 mln 214 mln 573 mln (+6.2 pct) (+21.3%) Net
122 mln 91 mln 302 mln
(+34.4 pct) (+30.2%) EPS Y28.70 Y22.88 Y36.87 Diluted EPS
Y27.96 Annual div Y4.50
Y8.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y8.00
Y4.50
NOTE - Synargy Marketing Inc is the full company name.
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 NATO accused Russia of escalating a disinformation campaign since the Kremlin's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying Russian websites such as Sputnik and RT had posted false stories, the alliance's spokeswoman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 E.L. James, the British author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.