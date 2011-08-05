Aug 5 (Reuters) -

NIPPON PALLET POOL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.30 1.30 2.63 5.40 (+0.2 pct) (-4.9 pct) Operating 37 mln 26 mln 76 mln

208 mln

(+43.7 pct) (+68.2 pct)

Recurring 49 mln 59 mln

78 mln 200 mln

(-16.3 pct) (+55.9 pct)

Net 23 mln 6 mln

39 mln 100 mln

(+229.6 pct) (-71.5 pct)

EPS Y2.71 Y0.82

Y4.63 Y11.77

NOTE - Nippon Pallet Pool Co Ltd leases pallets and other equipment related to transportation services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

