Aug 5 (Reuters) -
NIPPON PALLET POOL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.30
1.30 2.63 5.40
(+0.2 pct) (-4.9 pct)
Operating 37 mln 26 mln 76 mln
208 mln
(+43.7 pct) (+68.2 pct)
Recurring 49 mln 59 mln
78 mln 200 mln
(-16.3 pct) (+55.9 pct)
Net 23 mln 6 mln
39 mln 100 mln
(+229.6 pct) (-71.5 pct)
EPS Y2.71 Y0.82
Y4.63 Y11.77
NOTE - Nippon Pallet Pool Co Ltd leases pallets and other
equipment related to transportation services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4690.TK1.