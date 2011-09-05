Sept 5 (Reuters) -
WESCO INC
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
July 31,2011 July 31,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.82 9.60 Operating 269 mln 320 mln Recurring 306 mln 310 mln Net 166 mln 90 mln
NOTE - Wesco Inc is a major construction consulting company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9648.TK1.
