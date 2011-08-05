Aug 5 (Reuters) -

MIYAKO INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.45 1.45 3.20 6.50 (0.0 pct) (-2.0 pct) Operating 81 mln 76 mln 220 mln

530 mln

(+6.7 pct) (+27.2 pct)

Recurring 92 mln 83 mln

235 mln 565 mln

(+11.6 pct) (+26.9 pct)

Net 55 mln 46 mln

135 mln 325 mln

(+18.4 pct) (+14.1 pct)

EPS Y18.87 Y15.93

Y45.90 Y110.51

NOTE - Miyako Inc produces water supply/drainage fixtures.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3424.TK1.