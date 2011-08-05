Aug 5 (Reuters) -
MIYAKO INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.45
1.45 3.20 6.50
(0.0 pct) (-2.0 pct)
Operating 81 mln 76 mln 220 mln
530 mln
(+6.7 pct) (+27.2 pct)
Recurring 92 mln 83 mln
235 mln 565 mln
(+11.6 pct) (+26.9 pct)
Net 55 mln 46 mln
135 mln 325 mln
(+18.4 pct) (+14.1 pct)
EPS Y18.87 Y15.93
Y45.90 Y110.51
NOTE - Miyako Inc produces water supply/drainage fixtures.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3424.TK1.