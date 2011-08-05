Aug 5 (Reuters) -

KANESO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.38 1.40 3.13 7.00 (-1.8 pct) (-1.4 pct) Operating loss 51 mln loss 18 mln prft 71 mln prft 440 mln Recurring loss 59 mln loss 26 mln prft 53 mln prft 400 mln Net loss 39 mln loss 18 mln prft 31 mln prft 240 mln EPS loss Y2.74 loss Y1.31 prft Y2.18 prft Y16.85

NOTE - Kaneso Co Ltd produces metal products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5979.TK1.