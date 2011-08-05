Aug 5 (Reuters) -
KANESO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.38
1.40 3.13 7.00
(-1.8 pct) (-1.4 pct)
Operating loss 51 mln loss 18 mln prft 71 mln
prft 440 mln
Recurring loss 59 mln loss 26 mln prft 53 mln
prft 400 mln
Net loss 39 mln loss 18 mln prft 31 mln
prft 240 mln
EPS loss Y2.74 loss Y1.31 prft Y2.18
prft Y16.85
NOTE - Kaneso Co Ltd produces metal products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5979.TK1.