KANEYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.05
1.83 4.10 9.50
(+12.4 pct) (-6.7 pct)
Operating loss 21 mln loss 37 mln nil
prft 85 mln
Recurring loss 31 mln loss 48 mln loss 25 mln
prft 35 mln
Net loss 41 mln loss 48 mln loss 39 mln
prft 19 mln
EPS loss Y2.93 loss Y3.49 loss Y2.77
prft Y1.35
NOTE - Kaneyo Co Ltd is a synthetic fibre yarn maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
