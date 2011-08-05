Aug 5 (Reuters) -

KANEYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.05 1.83 4.10 9.50 (+12.4 pct) (-6.7 pct) Operating loss 21 mln loss 37 mln nil prft 85 mln Recurring loss 31 mln loss 48 mln loss 25 mln prft 35 mln Net loss 41 mln loss 48 mln loss 39 mln prft 19 mln EPS loss Y2.93 loss Y3.49 loss Y2.77

prft Y1.35

NOTE - Kaneyo Co Ltd is a synthetic fibre yarn maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

