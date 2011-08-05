Aug 5 (Reuters) -
DYNAC CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
24.37 26.38 33.20
(-7.6 pct) (-7.9 pct)
Operating loss 60 mln prft 452 mln prft 210 mln
(+122.2 pct)
Recurring loss 106 mln prft 396 mln prft 120 mln
(+189.2 pct)
Net loss 800 mln prft 180 mln loss 660 mln
EPS loss Y113.77 prft Y25.66 loss Y93.84
NOTE - Dynac Corp is a restaurant chain operator.
