Aug 5 (Reuters) -

DYNAC CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

24.37 26.38 33.20

(-7.6 pct) (-7.9 pct) Operating loss 60 mln prft 452 mln prft 210 mln

(+122.2 pct) Recurring loss 106 mln prft 396 mln prft 120 mln

(+189.2 pct) Net loss 800 mln prft 180 mln loss 660 mln EPS loss Y113.77 prft Y25.66 loss Y93.84

NOTE - Dynac Corp is a restaurant chain operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

