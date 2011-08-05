Aug 5 (Reuters) -
OGAKI KYORITSU BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 28.52
28.02 52.70 105.00
(+1.8 pct) (-1.8 pct)
Recurring 2.87 2.64 5.80
12.80 (+8.5 pct) (-42.9 pct)
Net 1.28
1.28 3.20 7.00
(-0.4 pct) (-61.8 pct) EPS
Y3.62 Y3.64 Y9.07
Y19.85
Diluted EPS Y3.62
NOTE - Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
