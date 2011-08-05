Aug 5 (Reuters) -
NICHII GAKKAN CO
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 61.13
59.47 123.70 250.00
(+2.8 pct) (+5.9 pct)
Operating 2.23 1.72 3.60
9.00 (+29.3 pct) (+64.5 pct)
Recurring 2.28
1.83 3.50 9.30
(+24.2 pct) (+85.4 pct) Net
1.04 523 mln 1.40
4.50 (+98.3 pct) (+380.4 pct)
EPS Y15.04
Y7.58 Y20.27 Y65.16
NOTE - Nichii Gakkan Co undertakes medical clerical work.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9792.TK1.