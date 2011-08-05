Aug 5 (Reuters) -

GRO-BELS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 244 mln 1.47 4.20 11.50 (-83.4 pct) (-46.1 pct) Operating loss 164 mln loss 137 mln loss 40 mln prft 400 mln Recurring loss 193 mln loss 173 mln loss 120 mln prft 200 mln Net loss 196 mln loss 174 mln loss 120 mln prft 200 mln EPS loss Y3.38 loss Y3.00 loss Y2.06

prft Y3.44

NOTE - Gro-BeLS Co Ltd makes housing-related equipment and interior goods.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

