Aug 5 (Reuters) -
GRO-BELS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 244 mln
1.47 4.20 11.50
(-83.4 pct) (-46.1 pct)
Operating loss 164 mln loss 137 mln loss 40 mln
prft 400 mln
Recurring loss 193 mln loss 173 mln loss 120 mln
prft 200 mln
Net loss 196 mln loss 174 mln loss 120 mln
prft 200 mln
EPS loss Y3.38 loss Y3.00 loss Y2.06
prft Y3.44
NOTE - Gro-BeLS Co Ltd makes housing-related equipment and
interior goods.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3528.TK1.