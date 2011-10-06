BRIEF-CCI approves acquisition of Wipro’s ecoenergy business unit by Chubb Alba Control Systems
* Approves acquisition of wipro’s ecoenergy business unit by Chubb Alba Control Systems Limited Further company coverage:
Oct 5 (Reuters) -
MODULAT INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 666 mln 666 mln Operating 62 mln 46 mln Recurring 63 mln 47 mln Net 58 mln 40 mln
NOTE - Modulat inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3043.TK1.
* Approves acquisition of wipro’s ecoenergy business unit by Chubb Alba Control Systems Limited Further company coverage:
* Says board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc, which is in the process of being bought by AT&T Inc, reported an 11.47 rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the success of the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."