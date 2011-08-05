Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.54 trln 2.50 trln 10.54 trln
(+1.5 pct) (-0.2 pct) Operating 349.28 339.65 1.24 trln
(+2.8 pct) (+4.3 pct) Pretax 351.83 341.61 1.23 trln
(+3.0 pct) (+4.8 pct) Net 153.07 155.94 540.00
(-1.8 pct) (+11.7 pct) EPS
Y115.69 Y117.85 Y433.84
NOTE - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. is a major telecommunications company. Converted from public to private company in 1985.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9432.TK1.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
BRUSSELS, Feb 11 NATO accused Russia of escalating a disinformation campaign since the Kremlin's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying Russian websites such as Sputnik and RT had posted false stories, the alliance's spokeswoman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 E.L. James, the British author and producer of the erotic "Fifty Shades of Grey" novels and film franchise, knows that her story about an attractive couple engaged in a kinky relationship is very much a fantasy.