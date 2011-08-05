Aug 5 (Reuters) -

NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

2.54 trln 2.50 trln 10.54 trln

(+1.5 pct) (-0.2 pct) Operating 349.28 339.65 1.24 trln

(+2.8 pct) (+4.3 pct) Pretax 351.83 341.61 1.23 trln

(+3.0 pct) (+4.8 pct) Net 153.07 155.94 540.00

(-1.8 pct) (+11.7 pct) EPS

Y115.69 Y117.85 Y433.84

NOTE - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. is a major telecommunications company. Converted from public to private company in 1985.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.)

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9432.TK1.