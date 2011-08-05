Aug 5 (Reuters) -

NIPPON COKE AND ENGINEERING CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 30.97 30.44 66.00 144.00 (+1.7 pct) (+29.1 pct) Operating 4.15 3.40 7.00

11.00 (+22.0 pct) (+177.1 pct)

Recurring 4.07 3.14 6.50 10.00 (+29.6 pct) (+344.9 pct) Net

2.98 5.06 4.00 6.00 (-41.1 pct) (+875.9 pct)

EPS Y9.88 Y16.77 Y13.25 Y19.65 Diluted EPS Y9.25 Y14.38

NOTE - Nippon Coke and Engineering Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3315.TK1.