Aug 5 (Reuters) -
NIPPON COKE AND ENGINEERING CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 30.97
30.44 66.00 144.00
(+1.7 pct) (+29.1 pct)
Operating 4.15 3.40 7.00
11.00 (+22.0 pct) (+177.1 pct)
Recurring 4.07
3.14 6.50 10.00
(+29.6 pct) (+344.9 pct) Net
2.98 5.06 4.00
6.00 (-41.1 pct) (+875.9 pct)
EPS Y9.88
Y16.77 Y13.25 Y19.65
Diluted EPS Y9.25 Y14.38
NOTE - Nippon Coke and Engineering Co Ltd is the full
company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3315.TK1.