KANEMATSU ENGINEERING CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 672 mln
689 mln 2.30 4.80
(-2.5 pct) (-11.9 pct)
Operating loss 78 mln loss 69 mln prft 49 mln
prft 136 mln
Recurring loss 70 mln loss 62 mln prft 61 mln
prft 155 mln
Net loss 97 mln loss 80 mln prft 27 mln
prft 93 mln
EPS loss Y22.73 loss Y18.86 prft Y6.54
prft Y21.90
NOTE - Kanematsu Engineering Co Ltd manufactures
high-pressured washer vehicles.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
