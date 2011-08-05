Aug 5 (Reuters) -

KANEMATSU ENGINEERING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 672 mln 689 mln 2.30 4.80 (-2.5 pct) (-11.9 pct) Operating loss 78 mln loss 69 mln prft 49 mln prft 136 mln Recurring loss 70 mln loss 62 mln prft 61 mln prft 155 mln Net loss 97 mln loss 80 mln prft 27 mln prft 93 mln EPS loss Y22.73 loss Y18.86 prft Y6.54 prft Y21.90

NOTE - Kanematsu Engineering Co Ltd manufactures high-pressured washer vehicles.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6402.TK1.