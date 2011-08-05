Aug 5 (Reuters) -
GEO DINOS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.02
2.08 4.25 8.90
(-2.9 pct) (+68.2 pct)
Operating prft 6 mln loss 12 mln prft 10 mln
prft 310 mln
Recurring loss 31 mln loss 43 mln loss 70 mln
prft 130 mln
Net loss 61 mln loss 83 mln loss 110 mln
prft 80 mln
EPS loss Y14.46 loss Y19.48 loss Y25.70
prft Y18.69
NOTE - Geo Dinos Co Ltd operates amusement facilities.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
