GEO DINOS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.02 2.08 4.25 8.90 (-2.9 pct) (+68.2 pct) Operating prft 6 mln loss 12 mln prft 10 mln prft 310 mln Recurring loss 31 mln loss 43 mln loss 70 mln prft 130 mln Net loss 61 mln loss 83 mln loss 110 mln prft 80 mln EPS loss Y14.46 loss Y19.48 loss Y25.70 prft Y18.69

NOTE - Geo Dinos Co Ltd operates amusement facilities.

