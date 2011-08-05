Aug 5 (Reuters) -
BUSINESS ONE HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 710 mln
480 mln 1.45 2.50
(+47.8 pct) (+129.1 pct)
Operating 108 mln 20 mln 120 mln
150 mln
(+415.6 pct) (+294.2 pct)
Recurring 100 mln 14 mln
105 mln 120 mln
(+569.5 pct)
Net 79 mln 13 mln
100 mln 110 mln
(+480.0 pct) (+867.3 pct)
EPS Y1,913.99 Y329.98
Y2,410.28 Y2,651.31
NOTE - Business One Holdings Inc is a business-use computer
software maker.
