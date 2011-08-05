Aug 5 (Reuters) -

CELARTEM TECHNOLOGY INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

188 mln 20 mln

(+830.7 pct) (-80.2 pct) Operating loss 73 mln loss 234 mln Recurring prft 53 mln loss 75 mln Net

prft 365 mln loss 89 mln EPS

prft Y293.83 loss Y466.22 Diluted EPS Y282.17

Annual div Y200.00 nil Y200.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y200.00 nil Y200.00

NOTE - Celartem Technology Inc develops software for digital image storage, transmission and printing.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

