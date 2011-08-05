Aug 5 (Reuters) -
CENTURY TOKYO LEASING CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 171.31
181.12 340.00 690.00
(-5.4 pct) (-7.1 pct)
Operating 11.07 10.60 18.00
37.00 (+4.4 pct) (+34.6 pct)
Recurring 12.60
11.86 20.00 41.00
(+6.2 pct) (+33.0 pct) Net
7.50 5.61 12.00
24.50 (+33.6 pct) (+19.3 pct)
EPS Y70.30
Y52.62 Y112.56 Y229.80
NOTE - Century Tokyo Leasing Corp is a leasing company
handling IT equipment and other machinery.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
