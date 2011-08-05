Aug 5 (Reuters) -
UNOZAWA-GUMI IRON WORKS LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 895 mln
1.03 2.37 4.72
(-13.2 pct) (+36.2 pct)
Operating loss 26 mln prft 19 mln prft 110 mln
prft 200 mln
(+17.6 pct)
Recurring loss 27 mln prft 20 mln
prft 100 mln prft 180 mln
(+51.5 pct)
Net loss 34 mln prft 30 mln
prft 60 mln prft 100 mln
(+94.7 pct)
EPS loss Y3.08 prft Y2.69
prft Y5.37 prft Y8.94
NOTE - Unozawa-gumi Iron Works Ltd is a medium-standing
maker of industrial pumps and blowers.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6396.TK1.