Aug 5 (Reuters) -

UNOZAWA-GUMI IRON WORKS LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 895 mln 1.03 2.37 4.72 (-13.2 pct) (+36.2 pct) Operating loss 26 mln prft 19 mln prft 110 mln prft 200 mln

(+17.6 pct)

Recurring loss 27 mln prft 20 mln prft 100 mln prft 180 mln

(+51.5 pct)

Net loss 34 mln prft 30 mln prft 60 mln prft 100 mln

(+94.7 pct)

EPS loss Y3.08 prft Y2.69 prft Y5.37 prft Y8.94

NOTE - Unozawa-gumi Iron Works Ltd is a medium-standing maker of industrial pumps and blowers.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

