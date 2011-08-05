Aug 5 (Reuters) -

JOHNAN ACADEMIC PPREPARATORY INSTITUTE INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 979 mln 903 mln 2.52 4.84 (+8.4 pct) (-16.7 pct) Operating loss 165 mln loss 192 mln prft 167 mln prft 236 mln Recurring loss 160 mln loss 188 mln prft 197 mln prft 302 mln Net loss 161 mln loss 452 mln prft 183 mln prft 277 mln EPS loss Y20.08 loss Y56.22 prft Y22.80 prft Y34.41

NOTE - Johnan Academic Ppreparatory Institute Inc operates cramschools.

