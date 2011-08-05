Aug 5 (Reuters) -
NANTO BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 22.89
24.95 41.00 82.00
(-8.2 pct) (-7.8 pct)
Recurring 4.03 4.02 3.70
9.20 (+0.2 pct) (-27.0 pct)
Net 1.86
2.21 2.20 5.10
(-16.0 pct) (-41.6 pct) EPS
Y6.74 Y8.02 Y7.98
Y18.49
Diluted EPS Y6.73
NOTE - Nanto Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8367.TK1.