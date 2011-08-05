UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
MEITO SANGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.63 4.83 9.70 22.00 (-4.1 pct) (+2.0 pct) Operating loss 40 mln prft 123 mln loss 300 mln prft 100 mln
(+34.9 pct)
Recurring 230 mln 385 mln
50 mln 600 mln
(-40.0 pct) (+0.6 pct)
Net loss 37 mln prft 234 mln prft 70 mln prft 400 mln
(-23.0 pct)
EPS loss Y2.23 prft Y13.95 prft Y4.16 prft Y23.79
NOTE - Meito Sangyo Co Ltd produces confectionery and foods.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2207.TK1.
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.