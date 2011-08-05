Aug 5 (Reuters) -

OTSUKA KAGU LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 26.62 28.57 55.58 (-6.8 pct) (-4.4 pct) (-2.3%) Operating 274 mln 102 mln 855 mln

(+167.9 pct)

Recurring 384 mln 231 mln 1.02 (+65.9 pct) Net

loss 368 mln prft 144 mln prft 40 mln

EPS loss Y19.00 prft Y7.45 prft Y2.06 Shares 19 mln 19 mln Annual div

Y40.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y40.00

Y40.00

NOTE - Otsuka Kagu Ltd is a leading retailer of furniture.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

