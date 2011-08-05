Aug 5 (Reuters) -
OTSUKA KAGU LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 26.62
28.57 55.58
(-6.8 pct) (-4.4 pct) (-2.3%)
Operating 274 mln 102 mln 855 mln
(+167.9 pct)
Recurring 384 mln
231 mln 1.02 (+65.9
pct) Net
loss 368 mln prft 144 mln prft 40 mln
EPS loss Y19.00 prft Y7.45 prft
Y2.06 Shares 19 mln 19
mln Annual div
Y40.00 Y40.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y40.00
Y40.00
NOTE - Otsuka Kagu Ltd is a leading retailer of furniture.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8186.TK1.