UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Aug 5 (Reuters) -
AXYZ CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.60 14.76 14.62
7.74 (-1.1 pct) (-0.3 pct)
(+0.2%) (+0.5%) Operating 605 mln 453 mln 628 mln
436 mln
(+33.6 pct) (+4.9 pct) (+3.7%)
(+13.2%) Recurring 720 mln 529 mln 742 mln
498 mln
(+36.0 pct) (+2.5 pct) (+3.1%)
(+11.4%) Net 423 mln 383 mln 445 mln
299 mln
(+10.4 pct) (+23.6 pct) (+5.2%)
(+4.6%) EPS Y75.42 Y68.31 Y79.34
Y53.24 Annual div Y12.50 Y12.50 Y12.50
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y12.50 Y12.50 Y12.50
NOTE - Axyz Co Ltd is a poultry farm based on Southern Japan.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1381.TK1.
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.