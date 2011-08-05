Aug 5 (Reuters) -

AXYZ CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.60 14.76 14.62

7.74 (-1.1 pct) (-0.3 pct)

(+0.2%) (+0.5%) Operating 605 mln 453 mln 628 mln

436 mln

(+33.6 pct) (+4.9 pct) (+3.7%)

(+13.2%) Recurring 720 mln 529 mln 742 mln

498 mln

(+36.0 pct) (+2.5 pct) (+3.1%)

(+11.4%) Net 423 mln 383 mln 445 mln

299 mln

(+10.4 pct) (+23.6 pct) (+5.2%)

(+4.6%) EPS Y75.42 Y68.31 Y79.34

Y53.24 Annual div Y12.50 Y12.50 Y12.50

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y12.50 Y12.50 Y12.50

NOTE - Axyz Co Ltd is a poultry farm based on Southern Japan.

