Aug 5 (Reuters) -

MINATO ELECTRONICS INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

269 mln 900 mln 1.75 Operating

loss 32 mln prft 15 mln prft 40 mln Recurring loss 39 mln prft 5 mln prft 20 mln Net loss 39 mln nil prft 10 mln EPS loss Y2.38 nil prft Y0.60

NOTE - Minato Electronics Inc is a manufacturer of testing machines, measuring equipment.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6862.TK1.