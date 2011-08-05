Aug 5 (Reuters) -
MINATO ELECTRONICS INC
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
269 mln 900 mln 1.75 Operating
loss 32 mln prft 15 mln prft 40 mln
Recurring loss 39 mln prft 5 mln prft 20 mln
Net loss 39 mln nil prft 10 mln
EPS loss Y2.38 nil prft Y0.60
NOTE - Minato Electronics Inc is a manufacturer of testing
machines, measuring equipment.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
