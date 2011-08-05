Aug 5 (Reuters) -

TOHO SYSTEM SCIENCE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 6 months to Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST H1 LATEST

RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales

2.00 3.75 8.00 Operating

63 mln 170 mln 470 mln Recurring 65 mln 170 mln 470 mln Net 55 mln 100 mln 270 mln EPS Y8.18 Y14.63 Y39.49

NOTE - Toho System Science Co Ltd develops software and provides system solution services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

