Dec 5 (Reuters) -

SATO FOODS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.32 9.40 Operating loss 273 mln loss 460 mln Recurring prft 98 mln loss 470 mln Net prft 39 mln loss 300 mln

NOTE - Sato Foods Co Ltd sells packed rice cakes and prepared rice. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2923.TK1.